Rev. John J. Keane
1936 - 2020
The Rev. John J. Keane, age 83, died August 20, 2020 at his home in Enfield. He was born in Springfield, Mass. on August 26, 1936, son of the late Martin J. Keane, Sr. and Mary Ellen (Devine) Keane. Father Keane was raised in Enfield, where he attended Saint Joseph Elementary School, and later attended Cathedral High School in Springfield. He graduated from Saint Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, Saint Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, and the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Father Keane was ordained a priest at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Hartford by Archbishop Henry O'Brien on May 31, 1962. He served as an assistant at Saint Pius X, Wolcott, Immaculate Conception, Hartford, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven, Saint Joseph, New Haven and Saint Ann, Devon. He was appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Waterbury in 1981 and Saint John the Baptist Church in New Haven in 1987, where he served until his retirement in 2011. During this pastorate, he also served as Administrator of Saint Ann Church in Hamden, from 2004-2011. He leaves a brother, Martin J. Keane, Jr., a niece, and three nephews. BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden is in care of private funeral arrangements. To send condolences to Father Keane's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
August 29, 2020
Father Keane was a good friend and a good priest. Had a good sense of humor and always willing to help. God bless his soul.
Carl Jordan
Friend
August 29, 2020
Father Keane was a great guy and a good priest. Always friendly and good natured. Helped me through some tough times. I know that he’s in heaven with all of his loved ones. God bless his soul .
Carl Jordan
Friend
August 28, 2020
Father Keane was our priest at Saint John the Baptist for over 24 years and he also was a dear friend. May he rest in peace.
John & Mary Ann Aftosmes
Friend
