John J. Kelly Obituary
John J. Kelly passed November 2, 2019. Service to honor his life will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 8:30 am to 9:30 at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, CT followed by the Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AN St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, CT. Those who would like to console the family can also attend a gathering at the Maple Tree Cafe immediately following the service. Please visit John's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
