Uxbridge- John J. "Jack" Lyons III, 63, of Heritage Rd. Passed away on Fri. Nov. 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Cynthia H. "Cindy" (Wright) Lyons; 2 daughters Carolyn Lyons McGrath and her husband Sean of Arvada, CO, and Hillary L. Lyons of Watertown, MA; his mother Eleanor (Donahue) Backman of Cromwell, CT; a granddaughter Evelyn Cynthia McGrath; his 3 siblings Chris Lyons of Wethersfield, CT, Jeanne Delisle of Cromwell, CT, and Peter Lyons of E. Aurora, NY; several beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Born in Boston, MA on Aug. 27, 1957, he was son of the late John J. Lyons Jr. and lived in Uxbridge 17 years. Mr. Lyons was an accomplished global operations and business development executive. Most recently he was a partner at the Business Improvement Group Consultancy. He was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. After his commission he served in the US Navy, notably aboard the USS McCloy and USS John Rodgers. A source of strength and support to everyone who knew him, Jack was a natural born leader. Always athletic, he was a competitive swimmer, a football player and coached swimming as well as softball for his beloved daughters. Jack was a world traveler, enjoyed golf and played the tenor saxophone. He was a man of great faith and supported numerous charities throughout the years. His funeral will be held on Fri. Dec. 4 at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. will be prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30am. Burial in Wethersfield, CT will be privately held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com