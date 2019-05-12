Home

John J. McBrearty of East Granby passed away May 4, 2019. Born June 18, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was a retired Customer Service Supervisor from US Air and an avid fisherman. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Clark), daughters Kathleen McBrearty, Christine Smith and husband David, Nanci Pelati and husband Thomas, grandsons Conor McBrearty Smith and Wyatt Thomas Pelati. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Research Foundation.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
