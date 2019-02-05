John Joseph McMahon, 68, of Newington, beloved husband of 46 years to Kathleen (Buckland) McMahon, died Thursday, January 31, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of Paul R. and Frances (McAuliffe) McMahon, he was a graduate of St. Augustine School and Bulkeley High School, Hartford. John, a kind and gentle soul, was an avid reader and gifted poet. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Hartford Courant. He was active as part of the coaching staff for T-Ball in Hartford, basketball and softball at St. Brigid School in West Hartford, and he was the JV Softball Coach at Northwest Catholic High School, West Hartford. Besides his wife, he leaves his pride and joy, daughter, Kyla McMahon; the light of his life, granddaughter, Josephine "Little Peanut" McMahon; three brothers, James McMahon and his wife, Ellen, Paul McMahon and Joseph McMahon; two sisters, Frances Peterson and Catherine McMahon. John was predeceased by a sister, Mary McMahon. John leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Calling hours are Friday, (Feb. 8), from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, (Feb. 9) 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary