John J. Mitchell Sr., 84, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Della (Taylor) Mitchell died peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, after a brief illness. John was born in Manchester, CT on July 13, 1934 son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Haberern) Mitchell. John grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of East Hartford High School with the Class of 1952. John went on to study at Hillyard College. He was married to the love of his life, Della Taylor on August 4, 1956. John and Della moved to South Windsor in 1961. John was involved in civil service most of his life. He served on the South Windsor Town Council for 12 years, serving as Mayor for four years. He was also selected and served as the South Windsor Town Treasurer. John was a prominent member and past President of the South Windsor Rotary Club since 1963, where he was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship Award. He served as President and Director of the South Windsor Chamber of Commerce; Director of the first South Windsor Ambulance Corps and was a former member of the South Windsor Building Commission and Economic Development Commission. John was a founder of the hugely successful Strawberry Festival 37 years ago, which has now become the cornerstone of fundraising for the South Windsor Republican Party. John was the President and owner of Mitchell Fuel Company, a business he started with his wife Della over 62 years ago. He was honored as the "Oilman" of the year twice by the Independent Connecticut Petroleum Association and bestowed with the Legends Award given by his peers in the petroleum industry from across New England. He enjoyed serving the community and was a successful businessman, but his proudest accomplishment was his family. He cherished every moment he had to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with his wife Della, he leaves his children, John J. Mitchell Jr. and his wife Teri of Manchester, Matthew Mitchell of South Windsor, and David Mitchell and his wife Kristine of South Windsor; his brother, William Mitchell of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Jennifer Mitchell of Coventry, Patrick Mitchell of East Hartford, Sheena Wraight of Bolton, and Shawn Robbins of Manchester; and his great grandchildren, Terence and Janasia James, and Mason Newman all of Coventry, Gwen and Logan Robbins of Manchester, and Madelyn Wraight of Bolton. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Mitchell; his sisters, Anna Nasuta, Emma Dagon, and Helen Knowles; and his brothers, Joseph Mitchell and Dennis Nasuta. John's family wishes to thank Nick Marziale and all the staff at Hartford Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. His family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at East Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, 999 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant from July 12 to July 13, 2019