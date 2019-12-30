Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
St. Mary's Church of the Visitation
54 Grove Street
Clinton, CT
John J. Monnes


1940 - 2019
John J. Monnes Obituary
John J. Monnes, of Westbrook, born July 5, 1940 died in Middletown, Connecticut on December 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with dementia. Son of John and Marie Monnes, Jack graduated from Middletown High School and Brown University and spent his entire business career with Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, now Cigna. Jack was a wonderful son, father, step-father, friend, and husband. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Monnes; his four children, Melinda Camper and Steve, John Monnes and Kris, Jeffrey Monnes and Kathleen, and Melanie Greeley and Tony; his 3 step-children, Lynn Lull and Edward, Amy Zavrel and Mark, and Scott Rosenberry. He was predeceased by his step-son Jeffrey Rosenberry. Jack had 18 loved grandchildren - Andrew, Jack, Charlie, Ted, Maggie, Caroline, Christopher, Colin, William, Jimmy, Abby, Cali, Samantha, Hannah, Libby, Mike, Tommy, and Lily. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers who helped Jack on his journey, especially those at Waters Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Middletown, where he spent his final days. In lieu of flowers, charity donations can be made to the , at . Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 2 from 4-7 PM at Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street in Clinton, Connecticut. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3 at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation at 54 Grove Street in Clinton. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. www.swanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 30, 2019
