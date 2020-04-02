|
John J. Nappi Sr., 99, of Berlin, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Speranze (Mazzocchi) Nappi. John was a former New Britain resident and a Berlin resident most of his life. He graduated from New Britain High School and E.C. Goodwin Technical School and was a U.S. Army Air Force Veteran. John was an entrepreneur and involved in many different businesses through the years. He worked as a barber, had a railing business, and worked at Stanley Works as a methods engineer. He was the founder of Liberty Industries which manufactures cleanroom technologies. During his career, he developed many award winning products. John was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin. He was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of Columbian Squires where he had served as Head Squire. He is survived by his daughter Robyn Fonteyn; and son, John Nappi Jr.; four grandchildren, Jay, Alicia, Heather, and Frank; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Flora Nappi, his second wife, Regina (Virginia) Nappi, and daughter, Kim Nappi. A private graveside service will be held in Wilcox Cemetery, East Berlin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of John with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020