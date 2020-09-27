John Paolino passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at age 76 surrounded by family. He was born in Hartford on January 14, 1944 to Antolino and Rose Paolino and resided in CT all of his life. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and spent several years serving his country before becoming employed with UPS. This is where he spent his entire career and was always a friendly face for the many customers he delivered to. John had a love for music, concerts, his animals and spending time on his deck listening to the ocean in the OBX. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Michael and survived by his best friend, wife and partner in crime of many decades Barbara "Beane", his daughters Laura Pennella and Amy Cormier (Brian), grandchildren, Alexandra, Luke, Kaylee and Cooper, his sisters Anna and Susan, and niece and nephews, Joshua, Rebecca, Christopher and Dylan. A celebration of life service will be held, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11am at St. Jeanne Jurgan Parish at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd, Enfield, CT (facemasks required). Donations can be made in his name to the American Lung Association www.lung.org