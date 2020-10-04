On September 5, 2020, John J. Pappagallo, 58, of Clearwater, Florida entered eternal life. He leaves behind his sister, Teresa (Terri) Pappagallo of Cromwell, Connecticut and many close relatives that he loved. John was born on January 25, 1962 in Hartford, CT, the youngest of four children of the late Arthur ("Pappy") Pappagallo and the late Jeanette (Rossano) Pappagallo. The family moved from East Hartford to Old Saybrook where they owned Pappy's General/Cornfield Point Store. John moved to Clearwater, Florida after graduating Old Saybrook High School. John was predeceased by oldest brother, Vincent Pappagallo (1984), father, Arthur Pappagallo (1986), brother, Nicholas Pappagallo (1992), and mother, Jeanette Pappagallo (2010). Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate John's life with a Mass of Christian Burial on October 8, 2020, 10:00am at St. Pio Parish (formerly St. John's Catholic Church), 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Old Saybrook. There are no calling hours. Mulryan Funeral Home of 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury is serving the family. To share a memory or leave an online condolence please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.