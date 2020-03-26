|
|
John Joseph Pinchera, 78, of Vero Beach, FL passed away March 21, 2020 in Vero Beach. He was born in Hartford. John worked at Northeast Utilities in Connecticut for 38 years, retiring in 1998. He moved to Vero Beach 2002. John was a member of UNICO in Wethersfield, and also a member of the Elks Lodge in Rocky Hill. He was a star basketball athlete during his high school years and later enjoyed playing golf. He leaves his wife, Diana Pinchera, a brother Anthony Pinchera of Bluffton, SC and a step daughter, Kassandra Voorhees and family of Sebastian, FL. He is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Jenny Pinchera of Wethersfield. John had a big heart and was loved by many who knew him. He will be sorely missed. There will be no services per his wishes. Contributions may be made to the https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020