John J. Provini of Newington, the son of Italian Immigrants who came to America via Ellis Island in the early 1900's, passed away Friday afternoon at age 95, surrounded by his loved ones at his home. John was a World War II veteran and decorated war hero who saved countless lives during a German Invasion. He received national recognition for his heroism and bravery during his time in the service, including one of the biggest naval disasters in US History, referred to as "Exercise Tiger". In his professional life, he worked as a nuclear engineer for Pratt and Whitney, a teacher at Ward Technical College, and a businessman. After retiring, he was actively involved as church lector and in the local community volunteering at hospitals, schools, nursing homes and with Meals On Wheels. As a second career, he became a well-known (and well-loved) square dance caller in the Northeast. He spread joy and his passion for music by entertaining friends and family, playing at local concerts and events, and even released an album in his 80's titled "Just for the Love of It". In his later years, he published an autobiography "The Road from Dazio & Talamona" depicting the journey of his life. He was predeceased by his two younger brothers Mario Provini of West Hartford, and Louis Provini of Berlin. He is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 73 years, Helen (Griswold) Provini, daughter and son in law Cheryl Jean and Claude Jean, son and daughter in law John C. Provini and Judy Provini, grandchildren Joseph Bouchard, Jason Provini, Joanna Maltese, Celine Provini, Daniel Kline, Alexis Trzcinski, Voytek Trzcinski, Deveyn Solarz, Steven & David Turgeon, and great grandchildren Maeve Maltese, Joshua Kline, David and Sarah Bouchard-Berrios, Layton Trzcinski, & Riley Cooley. He was greatly loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Wednesday, July 10 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Duksa Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's honor to the Sisters of Mercy at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast/donate. To share a memory or words of comfort with John's family, please visit us on line at www.duksa.net. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019