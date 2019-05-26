John J. "Jack" Reilly, 82 years old, of Weatogue, CT, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 after a long illness. He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Maria Buonfiglio Reilly, daughter Michel Vejar of Madison, his son John L. Reilly and wife Dr. Kellie Ploeger Cox of Southington, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Reilly, Isabella Vejar, Reilly Vejar, Kenley Cox and Raina Cox. Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Helen Reilly and brother Joseph W. Reilly of Springfield, MA. Jack graduated from Springfield College with a Masters Degree and served in the US Army. He coached and taught at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA for 8 years. He also taught and coached in the Hartford School System, gymnastics, soccer, baseball, softball for 30 years as well as Junior hockey in West Hartford. His last position for 18 years was Security at Duncaster Community in Bloomfield. A memorial service will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Road, Sandown, NH 03873. Please visit Jack's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019