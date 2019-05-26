Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Jack" Reilly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. "Jack" Reilly Obituary
John J. "Jack" Reilly, 82 years old, of Weatogue, CT, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 after a long illness. He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Maria Buonfiglio Reilly, daughter Michel Vejar of Madison, his son John L. Reilly and wife Dr. Kellie Ploeger Cox of Southington, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Reilly, Isabella Vejar, Reilly Vejar, Kenley Cox and Raina Cox. Jack was predeceased by his parents John and Helen Reilly and brother Joseph W. Reilly of Springfield, MA. Jack graduated from Springfield College with a Masters Degree and served in the US Army. He coached and taught at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA for 8 years. He also taught and coached in the Hartford School System, gymnastics, soccer, baseball, softball for 30 years as well as Junior hockey in West Hartford. His last position for 18 years was Security at Duncaster Community in Bloomfield. A memorial service will be held at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Road, Sandown, NH 03873. Please visit Jack's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now