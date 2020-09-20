Dr. John J. Vignati, 57, of Alton, NH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and children, after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born in Hartford, CT on March 9, 1963, son of the late Judge Francis and Elizabeth Vignati. He was a graduate of East Hartford High School, College of The Holy Cross, and UConn Medical School. He completed his surgical residency at UMass, and vascular surgery fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital. He had been a Vascular surgeon at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, NH for the past 22 years and Chief of Surgery for the last 10 years. He cherished being a part of a small, close-knit community hospital. John knew at the age of 14 that he wanted to be a doctor. Following his dream, he became a brilliant, dedicated doctor who loved caring for his patients. He always had a passion for learning and teaching, which continued during his treatments and hospitalizations. He was often heard teaching interns, residents, nurses, and anyone else that came to his bedside. His unwavering kindness and dedication to his family, friends, and patients were recognized by all who knew him. He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, and infectious laugh; his positivity, warm smile, and friendliness always put others at ease and he quickly made friends wherever he went. He truly lived by his favorite quote: "Treat others the way you want to be treated." He was very passionate about his NY Yankees, the New England Patriots, golf, and chocolate chip ice cream. He loved reading, snuggling with his two rescue dogs, Sophie and Bailey, spending time with family, and traveling with his best friend and love of his life, Colleen. The youngest of five children, he would often talk about his wonderful memories of his family's annual Labor Day barbecue, playing golf with his Dad and brothers, and family traditions and trips. John especially adored his children. Some of his favorite memories were coaching his sons' baseball and basketball teams, watching his daughter's volleyball games and dance recitals, and more recently, sharing his passion for golf with them. He was proud of his stepchildren as well, and loved them as his own. John is survived by his beloved wife Colleen Vignati of Alton, NH, his children Jaclyn Vignati and her fiancé Ted Cullinane of Boston, MA, Matthew Vignati of Boston, MA, and Daniel Vignati of Concord, NH; his stepchildren Timothy O'Gara of Manchester, NH, McKayla "Mac" O'Gara of Alton, NH, and Patrick O'Gara of Alton, NH; his brother Francis Vignati, Jr. and his wife Janis of Glastonbury, CT; his sister Susan Senerth of West Hartford, CT; his brother Peter Vignati and his wife Susanne of Bloomfield, CT; his brother Paul Vignati and his wife Susan of Niantic, CT; mother in law Anna Marie Vinnacombe of Manchester, NH; his brother in law Ronald Vinnacombe and his wife Delcia of Haverhill, NH; his sister in law Dee Lessard and her husband Guy of Manchester, NH; his sister in law Joan Lough and her husband Mike of Hooksett, NH; his sister in law Doris Cvinar and her husband Dennis of Pelham, NH; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be at Bennett Funeral Home in Concord, NH on Tuesday, September 22 from 4-7 PM and all are welcome. Masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral and burial will be private due to COVID and space limitations. Thank you to his doctors, nurses, and staff at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Lakes Region General Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion you showed John and his family during his fight. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to mds-foundation.org
to help continue the fight against MDS and leukemia. Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH has been entrusted with the arrangements.