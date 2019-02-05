Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Colchester Federated Church
(located at 60 Main St. on the Green
1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John James Hirsch Obituary
Services for the late John James Hirsch, late of Colchester, who passed away Feb. 3, 2019, beloved husband of Shelly and father of Lisa, Megan and Eric and grandfather of Diana, are as follows: Visitation 4 – 7 PM Thursday (Feb.7th) at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. A Celebration of his Life will be observed 10 AM Friday (Feb. 8th) directly at the Colchester Federated Church (located at 60 Main St. on the Green). Burial to follow in Linwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church or the Gardner Lake Vol. Fire Co. Full obituary to follow Wednesday. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2019
