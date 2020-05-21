John James Yurko, 63, of Mount Juliet, TN, formerly of Portland, CT, died May 18, 2020 at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, TN due to complications from a traumatic spinal injury. John is predeceased by his mother, Catherine (Ford) Yurko of Portland, CT; father, Peter Yurko Jr. of Hartford, CT; sisters Paula Yurko of Hartford CT and Sandra Moore of Portland CT; and his faithful companion, Lilly. He leaves behind his partner, Shirley Bougor of Mount Juliet, TN; daughters Mandy Yurko of Warwick, MA and Tia Yurko of Ashburnham MA; brothers Leon Yurko of Dorchester MA, Bob Yurko of Simsbury CT, and Tom Yurko of East Hartford CT; sisters Linda Stone of Portland CT and Candie Dipersio of Lynn, MA; grandsons Dustin and Colin Estelle of Warwick MA and Kalvin Richard of Ashburnham MA; and many nieces and nephews. John graduated from East Hampton High School in 1975 and received an Associate degree in Art from Middlesex Community College. He was a member of Wesleyan Potters in Middletown CT. An artist through and through, he was passionate about painting and cooking and spent his career perfecting both skills. A man for all seasons, he enjoyed fishing, skiing, tennis, playing guitar and good food, wine and friends. John was a man about town and a friend to all who knew him. Due to the pandemic, A memorial service honoring John will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store