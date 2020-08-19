John James Yurko, 63, of Mount Juliet, TN, formerly of Portland, CT, died May 18, 2020 at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, TN due to complications from a traumatic spinal injury. John is predeceased by his mother, Catherine (Ford) Yurko of Portland, CT; father, Peter Yurko Jr. of Hartford, CT; sisters Paula Yurko of Hartford CT and Sandra Moore of Portland CT and his faithful companion, Lilly. He leaves behind his partner, Shirley Bougor of Mount Juliet, TN; daughters Mandy Yurko of Warwick, MA and Tia Yurko of Ashburnham MA; brothers Leon Yurko of Dorchester MA, Bob Yurko of Simsbury CT, and Tom Yurko of East Hartford CT; sisters Linda Stone of Portland CT and Candie Dipersio of Lynn, MA; grandsons Dustin and Colin Estelle of Warwick MA and Kalvin Richard of Ashburnham MA; and many nieces and nephews. John graduated from East Hampton High School in 1975 and received an Associate degree in Art from Middlesex Community College. He was a member of Wesleyan Potters in Middletown CT. An artist through and through, he was passionate about painting and cooking and spent his career perfecting both skills. A man for all seasons, he enjoyed fishing, skiing, tennis, playing guitar and good food, wine and friends. John was a man about town and a friend to all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 23rd at 11 a.m. in the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St, Portland. Burial will be on Monday, August 24th at 11 a.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford.



