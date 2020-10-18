1/2
1938 - 2020
John Jamieson Bald, 82, of East Granby, beloved husband for 56 years of Cynthia (Perkins) Bald, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Bronx, NY on July 8, 1938, son of the late Thomas and Eleanor (O'Brien) Bald, he was raised in New York and was a graduate of White Plains High School, Class of 1956. After high school, John served in the US Army for two years and was honorably discharged in 1959. He returned to New York where he started working and attending college at night, later graduating from Iona College with the Class of 1966. John spent most of his career in the banking industry, starting with Hartford National Bank. John stayed with the bank through several mergers and acquisitions, working for Connecticut National Bank, Shawmut, and finally for Webster Bank where he retired in 2004. John was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Tariffville, where he served as Senior Warden for many years. Through the church he was active in the Cursillo, Emmaus, Faith Alive and Alpha ministries. He also devoted much of his time to assisting veterans. He was an avid NY Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers and Boston Red Sox fan, not to mention a huge dog lover. Besides his loving wife Cynthia, he leaves two daughters, Lisa Laakso of Windsor and Diane Alena and her husband Jerry of Middlebury; four grandchildren, Mia and Kristen Laakso, both of Windsor, and Jordan and Kathryn Alena, both of Middlebury. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Bald. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to Granby Ambulance Association, 1 Pegville Road, Granby, CT 06035 or Trinity Episcopal Church, 11 Church Street, Tariffville, CT 06081. We will miss his sense of humor and words of wisdom and encouragement. We love him dearly and will miss him forever.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 18, 2020.
