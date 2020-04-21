|
On Sunday, April 19, 2020, John Joseph Christiana Jr. 80, of Rocky Hill, loving father, brother, friend passed away at Hartford Hospital after losing his battle against COVID-19. Born on September 6, 1939 in Hartford, he is predeceased by his parents John and Jennie (Cagianello) Christiana of Hartford and brother's Michael Christiana of Bernalillo, NM, Richard Christiana of Tucson, AZ and sister Joyce Christiana of West Hartford, CT. In his early years, John was proud to serve his country in the Air Force and was stationed in Europe where he met the love of his life, Monique Converset (Aitchison). They married and returned to Hartford and eventually settled in Wethersfield, CT where John became a master electrician and enjoyed his trade and working with his hands. He fiercely loved his family, daughters and being Papa to his grandchildren who were most special to him. Although John and Monique divorced, they remained lifelong friends and shared in every milestone of their family. Watching sports, spending every holiday together and gathering for home cooked meals, birthday celebrations and an occasional kick ball game will forever be cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. Survivors include John's three children: Nicole Christiana of Wethersfield, CT; Michelle Guyette and husband Jim of Hebron, CT; Danielle Christiana and significant Chris Rice of South Windsor, CT and two grandchildren: Renèe Guyette of MA and Connor Guyette of CT. John is also survived by his loving sister Gloria Killebrew of Burbank, CA and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the very special and courageous nurses, aides and caregivers who extended care, compassion and support to John at Hartford Hospital during his final days and to MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Hill, CT. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to COVID-19 relief.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020