John Joseph Donovan, Sr., of Hartford and Wethersfield, CT, died peacefully in the early morning hours of September 4, 2020. Born on December 29, 1938 in New London, CT, he was the beloved son of the late Timothy J. Donovan and Alice Nutter Donovan. When John was young, his family moved to the south-end of Hartford. He graduated Bulkeley High School, class of 1956. He excelled in academics and baseball. In 2011, with a small group of his former class-mates, he was proud to be a part of putting together their 55th high school reunion. In 1960, John went on to earn a degree in Finance from Boston College. Upon graduation from BC, John worked for Pratt & Whitney. Years later, he worked on the data and information needs for manufacturing companies and insurance agencies across the country for over 30 years, which included embarking on his own consulting businesses, Rolfe Associates and Donovan Management Group. In 1962, John married Geraldine Rolfe. They settled in Wethersfield where they spent many happy years raising a family and enjoying family holidays, birthdays and bar-b-ques. A sportsman his whole life, in his youth John played baseball and basketball. In his adult life he was an avid golfer and long-time member of Wethersfield Country Club. He greatly enjoyed introducing golf to his two sons, Jay and Kevin, both excelling at the sport in their youth and through high school and college. With his love for sports, particularly basketball, he spent over 30 years coaching CYO basketball at Corpus Christi Parish in Wethersfield. He was known to some in town as "Mr. Basketball." He would tell you his record was 714 wins and less than 150 losses, winning more than 75% of his games and a number of state and New England championships! Through the years, he coached many Wethersfield kids, including his two sons. He had a passion for the sport and was driven to teach kids not only the sport, but true character, life skills, and sportsmanship. While former players would tell you he was a tough, strict coach, they would also be sure to tell you just how much he influenced them and how much he deeply cared about them and their families. His players were his extended family. John even ventured into running with his daughter, Eileen, and the two found many local road races to spend time with one another, a passion that Eileen maintains to this day. John was a great story teller with a quick wit. He loved big gatherings of family and friends, and enjoyed meeting new people, he could talk to anybody! John loved reading the newspaper, books about Hartford, and could sit for hours and look through family photos (a favorite pastime) and tell you a story that lasted for what seemed to be forever. Most importantly, John let you know you were loved, and were loved greatly! John leaves behind his beloved family, including his son John Joseph Donovan, Jr. (Jay) of Tequesta, FL; his daughter Eileen Montross and her husband Chris of Wethersfield, CT; and his son Kevin M. Donovan and his wife Sara Beth of West Harford, CT, and two beautiful grandchildren who he cherished dearly, Lauren E. Hunter and Jake D. Montross of Wethersfield, CT. He is also survived by his former wife Gerry R. Donovan of Asheville, NC, his sister Geraldine Lyon of Vernon, CT, and a very long-time and faithful friend, Rich Pinchera of Cromwell, CT. With respect to the current COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and close friends. We look forward to celebrating John's life with a mass of Christian burial and a memorial celebration of his life at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.