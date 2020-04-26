|
John J. Narkiewicz, Attorney, 96, of Farmington, beloved husband of Joan (Juchniewicz) Narkiewicz, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born on December 25, 1923 in Bristol, the son of the late John and Mary (Bogina) Narkiewicz. He was raised in the Wilson section of Windsor and was a graduate of John Fitch High School. John served proudly in the Army during World War II in the 102nd Infantry Division. While stationed at Camp Blanding, he was able to attend Stetson and Georgetown Universities before being sent overseas. John fought on the front lines in Germany and France and participated in the liberation of Buchenwald. After the war, John was determined to complete the education he had started, first by attending the Morse School of Business in Hartford, then transferring to and graduating with BS and MA degrees from American International College in Springfield, MA. He furthered his education and attended Boston University School of Law graduating with a Juris Doctorate in 1957. While in college John met the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Joan. After graduating from law school, John opened a private law practice and accounting business in Hartford and then Wethersfield where he practiced for more than 50 years. He was passionate and devoted to his business and clients, many of whom became like family. John lived every day with a larger than life passion and will be remembered for his tremendous sense of positivity, compassion for others and heartfelt love for his family and his friends. He cherished the times when he and Joan could travel and see the world, spend time with his family and friends, read a good book, watch an old western movie and enjoy a good cup of coffee. Throughout his career, John assumed leadership roles in business, community, and public service organizations. John supported numerous organizations and was grateful to give back to the Polish Community and friends whenever he was given the opportunity. In 1964, John was invited by President Lyndon B. Johnson to the White House with his wife and son, to attend the signing of the Proclamation marking the Warsaw Uprising of 1944. John was instrumental in organizing the erection of the Casimir Pulaski Monument in Hartford. He served as a Director of the Polish National Home and served as President of the Centrala. He was a former member of the CT Bar Association and CT Society of Public Accountants. He was a founding member and served on the Board of Directors of Olde Windsor Bancorp until it became Webster Bank. Besides his wife Joan, John is survived by his son, John Narkiewicz of Farmington and daughter Jodi and her husband Randy VanVoorhies of Avon. He also leaves his brother-in-law Norman Juniewic of North Haven, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sister Jane. Throughout John's later years he was provided the most loving and attentive care possible by his devoted wife Joan, his children, family, friends and doctors for which he felt truly blessed and greatly appreciative. John will be dearly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Restoration Fund, 55 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020