John Joseph "Johnnie" Riera Jr.
John Joseph "Johnnie" Riera, Jr., 83, devoted husband to Linda (Smith) Riera passed away August 12, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surround by his loved ones. Family and friends may gather in celebration of Johnnie's life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington, followed by committal service with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. For full obituary notice and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Plainville Funeral Home
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
