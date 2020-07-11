John Keith Smith (Johnny) entered into eternal life on May 9, 2020. John was born December 6, 1955 in Boston MA. John is survived by his mother Janet Smith of Port St. Lucie, Florida. John and his mother lived several years in New London, CT. John often told stories of his grandparents that lived close to him. John also reminisced about child hood friend (John Dickie), playing whiffle ball, and going to Ocean Beach. John graduated from New London High School in 1973. John leaves behind his Aunt Marguerite Neely of Hartford. John always enjoyed her home cooked meals and special desserts, his favorite cousins; Michael Neely of Hartford, Donald Neely of Hartford, Diane Neely of Bristol, Troy Neely and his wife Tina of Cromwell, Doris Gwynn of Hartford, Michael Jr. and Antwane Neely of Hartford, Nicole and Joshua Neely of Cromwell, Michael Talbot and his wife Kit of Mystic, Pamela Talbot of Hartford, and the Harris family of Willimantic; Billy Joe, Betty Ann, Florence, Charles, and Stanley. John was a passionate sports fan of the New York Yankees, Boston Celtics, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Black Hawks, and UCLA Bruins. John was well versed on any stat that you would want to know about his teams. For thirty years John organized the yearly booking of season tickets at Met Life Stadium so to have a professional football venue to go to during the football season with his cousins and friends. This became a thirty-year tradition of traveling, tailgating and having the opportunity to see his own Indianapolis Colts play. For several years John played and co-managed the co-ed summer league softball team Acid Reign. John enjoyed traveling in the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico. He was most recently planning a trip to Africa with his cousins. John had a love for muscle cars and was known for his 2006 red Mustang with the vanity plate "FASTER". John was employed in Hartford working at McDonalds, Pratt and Whitney, The Hartford Insurance, The State of Ct, and the City of Hartford. His years of work cumulated with his job as Quarter Master for the city of Hartford Police Department. John established a respected relationship with the officers and department employees. John will be remembered as a compassionate person. One could talk to him on personal issues of life improvement covering any subject. While John was strongly opinionated, he also showed his comical fun side. The family deeply appreciates the calls and outreach of all the condolences for John. John was very dear to his family, friends, and coworkers. To honor and celebrate John's life, a service will be held at Mt. St. Benedict at a later date. For further information please call 860-833-3213.



