John (Jack) Kozlowski Jr., age 70, of Kensington passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his special grandmother Blanche "Nana" Kozlowski, his parents John Sr. and Irene Kozlowski, his in-laws Vincent and Frances Amodeo, his good friends Mark Trantolo, Johnnie Grazen, and Steve Boysen, and his dog Laddie and cat Mewber. He is survived by his wife Gloria Amodeo Kozlowski, with whom he shared a life filled with joy, laughter, and love for over 40 years. He is also survived by his brother Robert Kozlowski and his wife Roseann, and his sister Carol Rzasa. He is survived by Gloria's sister Mary Briggs and her husband Richard, their sons Allen and Adam and Adam's wife Tram. He also leaves his good friends Kent Leghorn, David Piacente, and Sandi Markey, and many Amodeo and Kozlowski cousins. As a child, Jack enjoyed time spent at Grove Beach in Westbrook, where he enjoyed boating, clamming, and fishing. He also spent time outdoors near his family home in Cromwell with his many cousins. He graduated from Xavier High School, then earned an Associates Degree from Middlesex Community College. In his early adult years he worked as a toolmaker for Colt Industries. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, fishing, hunting, listening to music, scuba diving, attending AA Yankee baseball games, and observing the beauty of nature. He returned to college as an older adult and earned an additional degree in Addiction Counseling. As an older adult, after having his ability to walk compromised by a neuromuscular disorder, he enjoyed observing wildlife at his and Gloria's riverfront home in Kensington, attending UConn football games, traveling, cheering on the NY Giants, attending classic rock and blues concerts, bird watching, and keeping tropical fish. Although his physical abilities diminished as he aged, his spirit did not. He remained spiritual, praying daily, and following the teachings of AA. He never complained about his changed abilities and resulting losses. He maintained throughout his life his great sense of humor, his love of life, his charming way of interacting with others, and he remained true to his kind and gentle nature. He will be so dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Gloria wishes to thank the Briggs Family for their tireless help during times of challenge and setback. His life will be honored with a Christian Mass and Celebration of Life Ceremony sometime in the future. Donations in his name can be made to CT Make a Wish Foundation at 56 Commerce St, Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020