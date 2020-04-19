|
|
John L. Cofiell Sr. "Jack" 91, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on April 11, 2020. Born on February 23, 1929 to the late Amy and Joseph Cofiell. Jack spent his entire life as a resident of East Glastonbury, CT, living in his childhood home with his wife of 65 years Patricia (Rau) Cofiell (Wed on August 7, 1954). Jack was loyal, honest, straightforward, and hard working. He was a 1946 graduate of Glastonbury High School. After high school he joined the Army and served his Country during the Korean War.. Jack was trained as an electrician, first working for Robotti Electric, then forming a partnership in C & B Electric, before deciding to go solo by creating Cofiell Electric. Jack was joined by his son Brad, who continues to own Cofiell Electric after his Father's retirement. In retirement Jack worked part time at Cofiell's Sport and Power Equipment with his wife Pat, and son's Jay and Toby. Jack was formerly a volunteer fireman, rising to the rank of lieutenant at Glastonbury's Company #3. He was also a past member of both Glastonbury's Elks Club and Rotary Club. Jack's favorite Rotary Club project was working with Don Longtin on the Glastonbury's Little League Baseball "Field of Dreams". On weekday mornings he could often be found drinking coffee at McDonalds with his crew of other longtime Glastonbury residents. Whether he was local or halfway across the country, everywhere Jack went he knew someone. Jack was often referred to by the nickname, Smilin' Jack. He was a founding member of the Woodford SnoBusters, and could often be found at his home in Woodford VT and riding on the hundreds of miles of groomed snowmobile trails. His love of all things fast, whether it was a car or a snowmobile, brought him much joy. Jack enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, bowling, softball, and watching his children compete in a variety of sports. He loved watching his sons Jay and Brad race snowmobiles: Oval, Snow Cross, and Grass-drags. He was quick to remind all that "Second Place is the First Loser". He was proud of his children and grandchildren for their personal and professional accomplishments. Jack and Pat had a wonderful and adventurous life together. They traveled the continental United States, Alaska, and Canada extensively by RV. They enjoyed many snowmobile trips with family and friends throughout Vermont, Maine, New York, Montana, Minnesota, and Canada. They vacationed in Europe and took trips and cruises with friends to a variety of memorable places. Other adventures included Snowmobiling in Yellowstone Park, Jackson Hole, and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, whitewater rafting in the Grand Canyon, and cycling down the mountain in Haleakala National Park in Hawaii. Jack is survived by his wife Patricia, sons John Jr. (Jay) and his wife Debra, Brad and his wife Deborah, Toby and his wife Roxanne, and his favorite daughter Kristen (as he liked to say, before adding "but she is my only daughter"), all of Glastonbury. To his grandchildren he was known as Poppi or Pop. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Kevin & his wife Caitlin Cofiell of Glastonbury, Kelly and her husband Corey Turner of Glastonbury, Brennan and his wife Hannah Cofiell of Woodford, VT, Erin and her husband Alex Barker of Burlington, VT , Mallory and her partner Sean Davis of Chapel Hill, NC., and Ethan of Glastonbury, CT. He was also blessed with 6 great-grandchildren, Paige, Annabelle, & Jacob Turner, Madelyn & Quinn Cofiell, and Huxley Cofiell. His beloved Havanese dog Cha Cha will miss her best pal. As well as his brothers Charles (Nip) and Robert (Bobby). He was predeceased by siblings Arthur and Jean, stepsister Pat, and Grandson Kyle. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Jack's name may be made to East Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Company #3, P.O. Box 121, East Glastonbury, CT 06025 or the Woodford SnoBusters PO BOX 333 Shaftsbury, VT 05262. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020