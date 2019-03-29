John L. Cooley, 80, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Elaine (Carragher) Cooley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 19, 1938, in Manchester, CT; son of the late Wallace and Lillian (Sweeney) Cooley. John has been a resident of the South Windsor Community since 1979 after moving from East Hartford. He was a communicant of St. Junipero Serra Parish where he was an active member of the St. Francis of Assisi Men's Club, Past President of the Parish Council at St. Margaret Mary Church, choir member and eucharistic minister. John worked as a carpenter in the Greater Hartford area for over thirty years. When he was not building houses and additions with his long-time business partner Albert Quattropani, he enjoyed gardening and cross-country skiing.He is survived by two sons, David L. Cooley and his wife Yolanda of Mystic and Jason A. Cooley of South Windsor; two grandchildren, Myra and Jackson Cooley; a sister Marcia Sundin and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Richard Cooley.Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A funeral procession will gather on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in John's memory may be made to Child Fund International, PO Box 26507, Richmond, Virginia 23261 or St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT 06074. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expression of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary