Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
John L. D'Onofrio Obituary
John L. D'Onofrio, 30, died unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. He was a Senior Airman in the United States Air Force and served two tours in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He leaves his parents, Leonard and Elizabeth; his mother, Susan D'Onofrio; grandmother Violet Macsuga; his beloved great aunt, Annette D'Onofrio; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Donations may be sent to the Newington Veterans Administration, Volunteer Services, 555 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. Please share expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
