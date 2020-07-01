John L. Fletcher, 76, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020 at home. Born in Springfield, son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Field) Fletcher, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield. He was a 1966 graduate of American International College where he received his Masters Degree in History. He did one year of studies at the University of Honolulu where he met the late Dr. Martin Luther King. John taught in the Enfield School System at JFK Junior High School from 1970 to 2004 where he taught history and also started the Russian History Program. He retired in 2004. The 1990 yearbook at the school was dedicated to him. He was a member of the Enfield Teacher's Association, enjoyed gardening and was a communicant of St. Bernard's Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Fletcher. He leaves his wife of fifty-three years, Pamela J. (Lane) Fletcher, two sons, Jeffrey L. Fletcher, Brian P. and his wife Josephine Fletcher, all of Enfield, and a granddaughter, Kelli Fletcher. Relatives and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Bernard's Church, 426 Hazard Avenue on Friday for a 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery. Guests are reminded to wear a face mask and keep appropriate distance. There are no calling hours. Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. Donations may be made to St. Bernard's Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, 426 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT. For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapels.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.