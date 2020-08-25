John L. Gilbert of Portland, Ct. passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at home. John was born on March 29, 1930 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Chauncey and Agnes (Sanderson) Gilbert. He grew up in Middletown, Ct. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Ann Shorey in 1951 and they lived in Portland. He was employed and retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, Ct. He was a proud member of the Masons, Warren Lodge #51 in Portland for over 50 years. He was also a Shriner and a charter member of Portland Fire Dept, Company #3. John loved camping, hiking, skiing and spending time in Vermont where he built the family vacation home. He also enjoyed golfing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. He was predeceased by his lovely wife of 65 years Ann and his son David Daniel. He is survived by his son Robert of Bethel, Vt., his son Thomas and wife Leslee of Portland, Ct., grandchildren Kenneth Morey, Keri O'Neill and family, Ryan Tyson and family, David Gilbert, Leah Gilbert and Jessica Gilbert. He also leaves 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Middlesex Hospital Hospice team for their wonderful care and compassion. Also, a special thank you goes to Clara his live-in care giver. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29 at 10am in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
or 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.