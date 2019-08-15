Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethesda Apostolic Church
249 Stanley Street
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Goins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Goins


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Goins, 90, of Hartford, CT passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born in Winnsboro, SC on December 25, 1928 to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Goins. He was a good hearted, hardworking man and a dedicated member of the New Mt. Olive Church of God and Christ, where he served as a deacon. John leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Bobby, Bernard (Diane), David, James, Ricky, Anthony (Lena) Goins and Thomas; daughters, Ruby and Lonnie Goins; six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Anna C. Goins, and parents, John was also predeceased by one son, John Goins, Jr. and 14 siblings. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM with a celebration of life beginning at 10:00AM at Bethesda Apostolic Church, 249 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley Street, New Britain, CT with military honors being presented. To leave a message of comfort for the Goins family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now