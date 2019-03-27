John "Jack" L. Kramer, 84, of Old Saybrook and formerly of West Hartford, beloved husband for 60 years of Jean (Dully) Kramer, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Hartford on June 21, 1934, son of the late Milton and Dorothy (Clayton) Kramer, he was raised in Plainville and was a graduate of Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, VT. After high school, John attended Nichols College in Dudley, MA and later graduated from Hillyer College in Hartford. He was a prominent builder in West Hartford, Wethersfield, and the Farmington Valley for many years. He was a past member of the Hartford Home Builders Association, and during his retirement he served on the building committee for the Old Saybrook Town Hall and the Parks and Recreation Building. Besides his wife Jean, he leaves two daughters, Karen L. Morawski and her husband Wayne of Granby, and Lauren K. Murphy and her husband John D. Murphy, Jr. of Fernandina Beach, FL; five beloved grandchildren, Michael Morawski and his wife Sarah of Granby, Stephen and Kevin Morawski both of Granby, John D. Murphy, III and his fiancé, Katie Sheffrin of East Windsor, and Kelly J. Murphy of Fernandina Beach, FL; a great-granddaughter, Finley Morawski; and his beloved Boston Terrier, "Brody". A private graveside service will be held at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date to be announced at St. John Roman Catholic Church in Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108 or by visiting, . Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary