Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Southington, CT
John L. Lotko, having fought the good fight, finishing the race and keeping the faith, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is Katherine, his wife of 43 years; his son Nikolas; his son Kristopher and fiancée Lisa Salek; his daughter-in-law Tracy; his grandson John IV and his sister, Janice Tasko. He was predeceased by his son, Jack. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, Southington. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, John requested memorial donations be made to the John Lotko IV Scholarship Fund at www.plumfund.com. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
