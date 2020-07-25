1/1
John L. Moynihan III
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved son and brother, passed away peacefully on July 13th at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT. John was born on October 10, 1960 in Troy, NY, the son of the late John L. Moynihan, Jr. John will be forever missed by his mother Patricia Yaiser Moynihan, sisters Kim Moynihan Giachello, Susan Moynihan, niece and nephew, Leah and John Michael Giachello and great nephew, Patrick John Kennedy. John was the owner of a Lawn Sprinkler Irrigation Company in Ft. Lauderdale, FL for many years, also enjoyed being an entrepreneur and held many patents. He loved the ocean, concerts on the beach and his beloved dog "Dukie". The family will have a private burial service and a celebration of his life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Sue
Sherri and I are sorry for the passing of John. When we go back and think of our youth living in Enfield, John is always part of that.
So
Brian Murphy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved