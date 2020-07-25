Beloved son and brother, passed away peacefully on July 13th at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, CT. John was born on October 10, 1960 in Troy, NY, the son of the late John L. Moynihan, Jr. John will be forever missed by his mother Patricia Yaiser Moynihan, sisters Kim Moynihan Giachello, Susan Moynihan, niece and nephew, Leah and John Michael Giachello and great nephew, Patrick John Kennedy. John was the owner of a Lawn Sprinkler Irrigation Company in Ft. Lauderdale, FL for many years, also enjoyed being an entrepreneur and held many patents. He loved the ocean, concerts on the beach and his beloved dog "Dukie". The family will have a private burial service and a celebration of his life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.