Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Christina Park
Lakeland, FL
John LaChance Sr. Obituary
John LaChance Sr, age 63, passed away on January 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Tracey) LaChance, brother Roger LaChance (Carol Robbins), his children John Jr (Katelin), Amy Ellis, Liz Carey (Scott Ingalls) and Carrie Gentile. He was Grampy to Desmond, Dorrian and Lily. John graduated from Windsor High School in 1974 where he played Varsity Hockey. He retired from Stanadyne Automotive in 2010 after 36 years of service and moved to Mulberry, FL where he opened Johnny's Place until health problems forced his retirement. A Celebration of Life will be held in Lakeland, FL on February 8, 2020 and at a later date in CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
