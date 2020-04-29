|
John "Jack" Lawrence, age 89, of 72 Salmon Brook Dr., Glastonbury CT, died April 25, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the loving husband of late Linda West and Sylvia Paternoster. Jack was born September 25, 1930 in Winsted and the son of the late Morris and Ruth Holleran Lawrence. Jack graduated from Gilbert High School in Winsted, CT. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later in England. Upon returning Jack returned to college and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was an Aerospace Engineer with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for thirty-two years retiring in 1988 and then obtained a Real Estate license and degree in Accounting. He grew up in Norfolk, CT but also lived for 35 years in South Windsor, CT and 20 years in Guffey, CO before returning to CT in 2014. He is survived by a son, John, a daughter Theresa Lawrence-Martin and her husband Harold Martin and two grandchildren: Justin Lawrence and Christina Lawrence. Jack also has many cousins, nieces and nephews plus brother and sister in-laws in addition to many friends living in Connecticut, Colorado, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Michigan, California and Great Britain. A private service will be held at the Kenney Funeral home in Norfolk, CT on Thursday, April 30, followed by a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or COVID19 research. The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020