John M. Beres III, 68, of Ellington, beloved husband of 35 years to Nancy (Wolz) Beres, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Miami, Florida, the son of the late John and Charline (Anderton) Beres, he grew up and lived in Yorktown, New York, and spent over 30 years in Ellington. He was a graduate of Yorktown High School, and he earned his undergraduate degree from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Prior to his retirement in 2010, John was the Vice President of Middle Market Underwriting Practices at the Hartford Insurance Company for over 30 years. He was a communicant of St. Luke Church in Ellington. John was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of Ellington Ridge Country Club. With one of his proudest golf moments being his hole in one on the seventh hole at Ellington Ridge. He was a dedicated sports fan who loved the New York Yankees. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John Beres IV and his fiancée Kerry Harrigan of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Sarah Belden and her husband Robert of Somerville, New Jersey; four siblings, Jeannette Cooper of Hyannis, Massachusetts, Maryann Lock and her husband Paul of Ellsworth, Maine, Jim Beres and his wife Julie of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Julie Graham and her husband Kip of Paxton, Massachusetts, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Bob Cooper. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2 – 5 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 5 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Face coverings are required for the calling hours and service. Burial will be private. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Connecticut Chapter, P. O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. For online condolences and guest book or to view the funeral service on Monday at 5 p.m., please go to www.carmonfuneralhome.com