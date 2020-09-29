1/1
John M. Civitillo Jr.
1930 - 2020
John "Diddy" M. Civitillo, Jr., 90, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Cleary) Civitillo, with whom he shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Hartford on August 21, 1930, he was the son of the late John Mario, Sr. and Margaret (Proccacino) Civitillo. He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1949, where he played both Basketball and Baseball. Along with his brothers, he owned and operated Civitillo Masonry and was especially proud of the many buildings he constructed throughout the state. He was also a member of the Bricklayers Union Local 1. An avid golfer, John frequented the Wethersfield Country Club where he held a longtime membership and achieved 4 holes-in-one. Together with his wife, he summered at their beach home in Cornfield Pt., Old Saybrook and wintered in Jupiter, Florida. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, and enjoyed a good card game with his family and friends. John was extremely proud of his family; always sharing photos and pictures of them. He loved spending time with his entire family whenever possible and he looked forward to their Thursday and Sunday pasta dinners. Besides his wife Lorraine, John is survived by their five daughters, Joanne Gunn and husband Jim, Linda Miller and husband David, Cathy Capsolas and husband Peter, Christine Civitillo, Michele Teixeira and husband Jack, eight grandchildren, Matthew Gunn and wife Taylor, Christopher Gunn and wife Brienne, John Capsolas and wife Nicole, Allyson Ceus and husband Jude, Evan Gunn, Zachary Miller, Jack Teixeira and Jenna Miller and eight great grandchildren Enzo, Rocco and Rainee Capsolas, Audrey and Easton Gunn, Charlotte and Finley Gunn and Scarlett Ceus as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Nicholas and Savino Civitillo. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Vichot for his compassionate care. In light of the current restrictions on large gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends are invited to attend a public, drive through visitation from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday (October 1st) at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please remain in their vehicles at all times as they pass through. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org, the Church of the Incarnation or to a charity of the donor's choosing. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
September 28, 2020
Evan,

We are so very sorry to hear about the loss of your Grandfather. May the memories you hold in your heart, surround you and bring you peace.

Sincerely,
Courtney Cusano and Anthony Chachulski
Courtney Cusano
September 27, 2020
Lorraine and Family,

To know John was to love John. He was such a great guy, and his loss to the Civitillo family is enormous. My father always loved getting his phone calls and talking about work, family and the Yankees. After both my parents passed away, it became clear how important keeping in touch with family was, so I would reach out to John and he would call me as well. I spoke to him fairly recently and he sounded like a little kid, excited over the fact that he was turning 90. He loved his family dearly and could not say enough wonderful things about his five daughters. I could tell how proud he was of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. I know he is resting in peace now and will be dearly miss by all of us.

Love, Linda Civitillo
Linda L. Civitillo
Family
September 27, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to your entire family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Marybeth,John and Michael Sliter
Sliter
Friend
September 26, 2020
Lorraine, Joanne ,Linda, Christine, Cathy ,Michele, & families

My deepest and heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your husband and father. The love and devotion you had for him is a true testament of the amazing family he raised. John, in true "Civitillo" style was a kind, respectful, generous and loving man. Chris admired him so much, and enjoyed his time with him. Rest in Peace John, here's to a life well lived. It was an honor to have known you. I will always remember your respect for family. May God Bless you in your Eternal Life.

Condolences, Gina Civitillo
Eugenia Civitillo
Family
September 26, 2020
September 26, 2020
September 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
