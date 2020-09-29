Lorraine and Family,



To know John was to love John. He was such a great guy, and his loss to the Civitillo family is enormous. My father always loved getting his phone calls and talking about work, family and the Yankees. After both my parents passed away, it became clear how important keeping in touch with family was, so I would reach out to John and he would call me as well. I spoke to him fairly recently and he sounded like a little kid, excited over the fact that he was turning 90. He loved his family dearly and could not say enough wonderful things about his five daughters. I could tell how proud he was of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. I know he is resting in peace now and will be dearly miss by all of us.



Love, Linda Civitillo

Linda L. Civitillo

Family