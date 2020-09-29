John "Diddy" M. Civitillo, Jr., 90, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Cleary) Civitillo, with whom he shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Hartford on August 21, 1930, he was the son of the late John Mario, Sr. and Margaret (Proccacino) Civitillo. He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Class of 1949, where he played both Basketball and Baseball. Along with his brothers, he owned and operated Civitillo Masonry and was especially proud of the many buildings he constructed throughout the state. He was also a member of the Bricklayers Union Local 1. An avid golfer, John frequented the Wethersfield Country Club where he held a longtime membership and achieved 4 holes-in-one. Together with his wife, he summered at their beach home in Cornfield Pt., Old Saybrook and wintered in Jupiter, Florida. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, and enjoyed a good card game with his family and friends. John was extremely proud of his family; always sharing photos and pictures of them. He loved spending time with his entire family whenever possible and he looked forward to their Thursday and Sunday pasta dinners. Besides his wife Lorraine, John is survived by their five daughters, Joanne Gunn and husband Jim, Linda Miller and husband David, Cathy Capsolas and husband Peter, Christine Civitillo, Michele Teixeira and husband Jack, eight grandchildren, Matthew Gunn and wife Taylor, Christopher Gunn and wife Brienne, John Capsolas and wife Nicole, Allyson Ceus and husband Jude, Evan Gunn, Zachary Miller, Jack Teixeira and Jenna Miller and eight great grandchildren Enzo, Rocco and Rainee Capsolas, Audrey and Easton Gunn, Charlotte and Finley Gunn and Scarlett Ceus as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Nicholas and Savino Civitillo. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Vichot for his compassionate care. In light of the current restrictions on large gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends are invited to attend a public, drive through visitation from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday (October 1st) at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please remain in their vehicles at all times as they pass through. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org
, the Church of the Incarnation or to a charity of the donor's choosing. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com