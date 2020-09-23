1/1
John M. Curtiss
1945 - 2020
John Michael Curtiss of Simsbury, CT passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born June 18, 1945 to William Francis and Margaret Rowley Curtiss, he is survived by his brother William (Karen) of Simsbury, his nephew Timothy, niece Judith, a grand niece and grand nephew, and among other relatives, his beloved cousin Richard of the UK. John was a unique man – a force of nature. He was the master of his life and lived his life to a degree unmatched. Intelligent, well-read, certainly opinionated, he was not afraid to share his thoughts with others and anyone he captured in conversation. John wore many hats in his lifetime. A real estate developer in Virginia, restaurant owner and inn keeper in Vermont, antique and art aficionado, car enthusiast, stock market guru, and connoisseur of fine wines and distilled spirits. His eye for beautiful and sophisticated women kept him East Coast High Steppin' right to the end. He leaves behind to remember his life Matt, Jim, Sal, David, and Michael. And on the softer side: Kathleen, Bonnie, Joanne, and Judy. However his closest, dearest friend, and in the end soul mate was Stephanie. She was and is this beautiful beacon of light that brightened John's life in ways like no other. A special thanks to the staff, nurses and caregivers at Cherry Brook who brought John comfort and warmth towards the end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Simsbury Cemetery Association, 16 Plank Hill Road, Simsbury, CT. There are no calling hours, but to those who wish to remember John, sit outside in your favorite Adirondack chair, wear your Tartan plaid and toast him with a single malt or John's choice of tequila and roses'. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
