Or Copy this URL to Share

John M. Kowal, 95, of Wethersfield, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Poland and came to the US in 1950. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Kowal, two daughters, Janice Kowal of Wethersfield, Ginger and her husband Thomas Gilbertson, grandchildren Violet and Lily all of Cromwell. Burial will be private per his wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store