Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park
More Obituaries for John McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. McDonald


1945 - 2019
John M. McDonald Obituary
John M. McDonald, 74, of Columbia, beloved husband of Wendy (McNeill) McDonald, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019. He was born June 16, 1945 in Hartford, son of the late John and Marian (Sargent) McDonald of Windsor. He leaves behind five children: John and his wife Christy McDonald of Newington, Elizabeth and her husband Jerry of Glastonbury, Todd McDonald of Limestone, TN, Amber McDonald of Columbia and Sarah McDonald of Windham. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Holly McCourt of Suffield, John McDonald of Newington, Antonio and Alex Modugno of Glastonbury. John's great-grandchildren, Brayden and Carter, gave him so much joy. John has four sisters: Jeannette Tompkins and her husband Bradd of Lakeland, FL, Margaret Lemrise of Plainville, Esther Cabral of Meriden and Marian (Micki) McDonald of Windsor. John worked at HighPoint, Inc. in East Hartford for approximately 35 years. He loved playing cards with his parents and family while his passions were cooking and gardening. Calling hours are Tuesday (Sept. 24) from 11am to 1pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. At 1pm, the funeral service will begin with burial following in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 23, 2019
