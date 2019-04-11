John M. "Jack" Piscotty, of Hartford, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, just shy of his 99th birthday. He was born in Plymouth, PA on April 27, 1920, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Wisnieska) Piscotty. Jack grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School. During World War II, he served his country honorably as an aerial photographer in the Army Air Corps. He was always a sports enthusiast; following his military service, he was a pitcher and outfielder, playing for Minor League Baseball teams in the Wilkes Barre, PA area, was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing on various local sports teams. He also loved watching the Hartford Whalers and UConn Women's basketball. Before his retirement, Jack was known in the Hartford area as the owner and operator of the Towne Liquor Store on Asylum St. in Hartford. Jack is survived by his daughter, Nanci Piscotty of Wethersfield and several extended family members. He was predeceased by his six siblings, George, Tony, Mike, Elizabeth, Chet and Jenny. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To share a memory of Jack with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary