John M. Supino
1926 - 2020
John Michael Supino of Glastonbury, Ct. passed away September 21,2020 after a brief illness. Born in Tyrone, PA on June 16, 1926 to the late Antonio and Luisa Supino. Having grown up on Staten Island, NY, he enlisted in the Navy on D-Day upon completing high school. He graduated from Fordham University Business School, and worked in the lighting industry at Westinghouse, North American Phillips and finally Connecticut Lighting retiring at the age of 84. John was an active member of the Knight of Columbus, and his generosity also included regular contributions to Catholic Schools in Connecticut and Tyrone, Pa. John will be missed by his family Joseph and Barbara of Canton, Eileen and Patrick Shea of South Windsor, Gerard "Lee" of Haddam Neck, granddaughters Kelly and Emily Shea. John was predeceased by his wife Dolores and sister Mary. John's family wishes to thank the staff of McLean's Hospice for making it possible to share in his final days at home. Mulryan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30. Masks and social distancing are required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at SS Isidore and Maria Parish at St Paul Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations made to F.A.C.S., 467 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield, CT. 06002. Or the charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
