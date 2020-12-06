1/
John Mark Feldmann
1956 - 2020
John Mark Feldmann, 64, of Granby, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. He was born May 6, 1956 in Springfield, IL, son of the late Reverend Robert M. Feldmann and Ethel (Winter) Feldmann and had been a life long resident of Granby. He was a graduate of Granby High School and the Culinary Institute of American. John was a Chef at AETNA for 14 and a Cookie Chef for Superior Foods for many years. He loved cooking and baking, especially making gingerbread houses. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Simsbury, which his father was the founding pastor of. John also enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, and travel. John is survived by his brother, Douglas Feldmann of Granby. He was predeceased by his sister, Martha Stephanie Feldmann. Private burial will be in Granby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit John's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.ocm for online tributes

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
