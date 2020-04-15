|
|
John Mason Farr (age 89) of West Hartford, CT passed away on April 10, 2020. He was the husband to Carol (Holtey) Farr and the middle son of the late William E. Farr and Inez (Lawler) Farr. John was born and raised in Hartford, CT where he attended and graduated from Hartford Public Schools and continued his education in the evenings at Hillyer College of the University of Hartford. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1958 and attended Boston College Law School. In 1960 John entered the Life Insurance industry with New England Mutual Life Insurance Company where he led a long and highly distinguished career as an independent agent in the Hartford business community. He was an active member in many local Business and Insurance Industry Associations and had served as President of The Hartford Life Underwriters and The Hartford Chapter of CLU's. John was also a charter member of the Estate and Business Planning Council in Hartford, CT for which he served as President. John was proud of being a lifetime member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table and remained as one of the top producers during his long affiliation with the Bob House Agency and subsequent Christopher Gent Agency as part of the New England Mutual Insurance Group of Agencies where he worked for over 40 years. John was the recipient of many industry awards including the coveted Thomas J. Wolff Award. Further, he was active with his alma mater The University of Hartford Alumni Association and he served as its President in the early years and eventually became Chairman of the University's National Gifts Committee. John never professed to be much of an athlete but he was an avid runner and partook in many races and marathons including 19 consecutive New York City marathons for which he was recognized by the NYC Marathon Committee for his tenured feat in the races. John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, his son Brian and daughter in-law Myra of Center Valley, PA, and three daughters, Barbara (Brittny) Christensen of San Diego, CA, Laura Daigle and son in-law Bobby of Colchester, CT, and youngest daughter Jennifer Drolet of Weston, CT. He has 5 grandchildren, including Gregory, Heather, and Spencer Christensen from San Diego, CA and Jennifer's two daughters Kennedy and Carson Drolet who reside in Weston, CT. John was also a Great Grandfather to Spencer and his wife Brieona Christensen's two daughters. John's passing was predeceased by his older brother William E. Farr, and has one surviving sister Janice (Farr) Cromack who lives in Canton, CT near her seven children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Molloy Funeral Home at 906 Farmington Avenue, in West Hartford, CT is assisting with the funeral arrangements. There are no calling hours. The burial service will take place on Thursday, April 16th at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Due the Coronavirus Epidemic the burial service will be limited to just immediate family members. The family has decided to hold a Memorial service in October at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Hillyer College of the University of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020