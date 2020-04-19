|
John Michael Gallagher, 68, of Groton Long Point, died peacefully Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born and raised in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood alongside his sisters Tess, Bea, Nancy, and Clare, and his brother Peter by the late Peter and Kathleen Gallagher of counties Clare and Mayo, Ireland. John attended elementary school at Saint Joseph's Cathedral, his home parish, and matriculated to Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford. It was at Northwest he met Gay Tyler, the love of his life; they married in 1972 and began to raise their three children, Christopher, Katie, and Casey. John enjoyed a forty-year career selling cars in the Greater Hartford region where coworkers and customers became friends. He was a diehard Red Sox, Giants, Celtics and Huskies fan, a music aficionado-from the Irish songs of his early family gatherings to the rock and roll of his teens and twenties, and a master teller of stories that were sure to have everyone laughing. He loved spending time with friends and neighbors, sharing in all of life's events and building relationships that have flourished for decades. John's true pride and joy came from his family-the dinners, the practices and games, the trips to the beach with his children and, eventually, their spouses. Absolutely nothing in this mortal life lit up his eyes like being "Grand" to his four adoring grandchildren: Jack, Maggie, Bridget, and Colin O'Leary. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gay Tyler Gallagher, his sons-Christopher and his wife Kristine of Bloomfield and Casey of West Hartford, and his daughter Katie O'Leary and her husband Thomas and their four children Jack, Maggie, Bridget, and Colin of Groton Long Point; his brother Peter and his wife Lynn Ann of Piermont, NH; scores of nieces and nephews-each of whom he forged special individual bonds with; his mother-in-law Gail Tyler of Groton Long Point and her extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters-Theresa Zabel and her husband John, Beatrice Collins, Nancy and Richard Kelly, and his brother-in-law Patrick Tyler. There will be no calling hours and a private funeral; a mass and celebration will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Stacy Stein and her staff for her constant humor, encouragement, and the love she shared with John for Allbird shoes. We would also like to thank Masonicare for their exemplary care and compassion in his last days. Donations can be made to Smilow Cancer Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020