John M. Preziosi, loving husband for 64 years to JoAnn (Christiana) Preziosi, peacefully passed away on February 21, 2019. John was born on September 14, 1929 in Hartford to the late Louis and Lucy (Vignone) Preziosi. He was predeceased by his sisters Anna D. Norbito of East Hartford, Caroline D. Onofrio of Wethersfield, and beloved sister Mary (Preziosi) DeMaio of West Haven.In addition to his wife JoAnn, John is survived by his three children, Gary Preziosi and his wife Teresa of Newington, Shelly (Preziosi) Kenneson and her husband Philip of Florida, Gina (Preziosi) Calcagni and her husband Bill of Rocky Hill; five grandchildren Richard Consiglio, Jessica (Kenneson) Benivenga and her husband Matthew, Nicole Kenneson, Rachel Calcagni and Alex Calcagni.John was the sole founder of Hudson Oil Company and owner of Cartway Burner Sales and Service. He maintained his work stamina and ethic well into his 80s.He will forever be remembered for his caring, peaceful, humble demeanor and viewed by many as being a true gentleman.John touched so many lives and will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews, especially Louis DeMaio with whom John loved spending time and enjoyed countless outings and racecar adventures with the guys. U.J. (aka Uncle Johnny) will always be remembered wearing his baseball hat and cigar in hand.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johns life. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.The family would like to thank the caregivers at Glastonbury Health Care Center and The Connecticut Hospice BranfordFuneral arrangements are entrusted with the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.