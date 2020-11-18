1/1
John Michael "Jack" Tilley
1956 - 2020
July 30, 1956 – November 13, 2020 John Michael "Jack" Tilley, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Jack was born on July 30, 1956 in Hartford, CT. After graduating from George J. Penney Highschool, he married his childhood sweetheart, Pamela "Pam" McMurtry. Jack and Pam spent their entire lives in East Hartford, CT. Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Jeanne (Laplante) Tilley, Jack is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pam, his daughter Brianna (Derek) Jones and his cherished grandchildren Aubrey and Grayson, and by his sisters Janice (John) Kiernan, and Glenda Kearns, and his brother Greg. He also leaves behind several extended family members, and a multitude of life-long local friends, acquaintances, and customers. Jack was always well known for his mechanical and handyman talents. As a young boy he learned to take things apart and put them back together. He applied those skills to car mechanics and then moved on to build his own business as a home repair and maintenance man. More importantly, Jack was a dedicated caregiver to those that needed his assistance. For that, he will be greatly missed. No services are planned at this time. Please visit the online tribute at www.abbeycremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Cremation Service - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
