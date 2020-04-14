|
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, John Michael Wilkinson, oldest of four, loving grandfather, and a proud father of four children, passed away at age 66 after a long, courageous battle with cancer at Amberwoods of Farmington. John was born on October 24, 1953 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Jane Wilkinson and Jack Stehling. John received his bachelors degree in business administration at The University of Oklahoma. He went on to serve his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy for ten years and was honorably discharged in 1986. John was a man of many trades but had a passion for carpentry. His precise work and dedication for carpentry was admired by many. John was an avid Red Sox fan who enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time at the beach. He liked to think of himself as a professional body surfer. He always had a way to make those around him smile with his quick witted personality. John was preceded in death by his father, Jack, his mother, Jane, his step-father, Robert, and his brother, George. He is survived by his four children, Michael, Laura, Cody, and Savannah, his brother Philip, and sister Tara. As well as three beautiful grandchildren that he loved spending time with, Natalie, Freddie, and Emma.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020