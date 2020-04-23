|
|
Narkawicz, John, 59, Rockville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday April 16. He was born February 7, 1961 in Rockville, CT. He was the son of the late Marian (Narky) and Helen (Segarra) Narkawicz. He was living in Connecticut during the warmer weather and then in Florida for the cold winter months. John loved his family and was always there whenever anyone needed him. Known as the favorite Uncle for the Gum Run to 7-Eleven for candy. He had a love for camping outdoors and fishing that took him all over to catch the big one. He especially loved fishing on the Natchaug River. He loved his holiday family picnics at Mashamoquet State Park in Pomfret where he could be found playing a few hands of cribbage. He also could be found getting lucky at the casinos. He attended Rockville High School (1979). He then served in the United State Airforce for 6 years where he traveled with them to England. He attended Central Connecticut State University earning BS in Business. He worked for many years as a pipe insulator for Local 33. Most recently he worked at Tech Roofing Company in Chicopee, MA as a Safety Coordinator. John is survived by his daughter Francine Haggerty and his grandson Sol, Eugene OR. He is survived by his siblings, Daniel Narkawicz of Duncan SC, Thom and MaryBeth Narkawicz of Vernon, Joseph Narkawicz and his fiancé Marie Borque of Columbia, Debby and Michael Sheridan of Ellington, Cory and JoAnn Narkawicz of Millbury MA, Elizabeth and William Pease of Vernon, and Brenda Narkawicz of Coventry. He is also survived by his cherished 29 nieces and nephews and 30 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Chick Narkawicz. There will be picnic for family and friends at a later date to celebrate his life at Mashamoquet. If someone wishes to make a memorial donation in Johns name, please contribute to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020