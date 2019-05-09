John O. Brandt, Jr., 76, of Pomfret Center, CT died May 5, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. Along with his twin sister Lois Marie, he was born in Putnam, CT on March 21, 1943 to John O. Brandt, Sr. and Irja Klemola.John learned enough to earn a good living. He was grateful for the positions he held at Fiberoptics Technology, General Electric, and United Technologies, all of which paid him more than he was worth. All of his earnings were intended to provide for his beloved wife, Norma P. Brandt, whom he believed would surely survive him. Fate would have it that Norma predeceased him and he used the money instead to found a nursing scholarship program at Masonicare in her loving memory. This memorial scholarship fund and the financial aid it provides to aspiring nurses has been the greatest achievement of his life, outside of convincing Norma to marry him. As far as donations in his memory go, you can make them to any or just do something nice for a stranger.A Graveside service will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Abington Cemetery, Pomfret, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019